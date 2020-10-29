InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Dog Leash for Hands-Free Use (OCC-848)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep both hands free while walking or jogging my dog and still having full control," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the RUNNING MATE. The primary function of my design is to keep the leash from getting tangled around the user.

The invention provides a true, hands-free way to walk, jog or run with a dog on a leash while still allowing your pet to walk around you. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using traditional leashes. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold onto a leash and it strongly enhances comfort and convenience for both the user and the pet. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-848, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

