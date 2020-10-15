InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Door to Protect Delivered Packages (HTM-9575)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent porch pirates from stealing delivered packages," said an inventor, from Oklahoma City, Okla., "so I invented the DROPBOX DOOR. My design eliminates the need for a delivery person to leave a package unattended on a porch."

The invention provides an improved way to deliver packages at a home or business. In doing so, it prevents a package from being stolen or damaged by the weather. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9575, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

