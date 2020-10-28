InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Drainage Coupling to Increase Flexibility (SOG-488)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a landscape contractor and I needed a more flexible way to connect drainage pipes," said an inventor, from Yountville, Calif., "so I invented the FLEX DRAINAGE COUPLING. My design offers an improved alternative to using traditional 90 degree, 45 degree and 22 degree couplings."

The invention enables two solid drainage pipes to be easily connected at any angle. In doing so, it could facilitate the installation and repair of drain pipes. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and flexible design that is easy to attach and use. Additionally, it is ideal for plumbers, contractors, landscapers and homeowners.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

