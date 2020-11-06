InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Electric Blanket (CNC-547)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I first moved to Charlotte six years ago I saw so many homeless people sleeping on the cold ground. I wanted to design a blanket that would benefit not only them but people of all ages when electricity isn't always available," said an inventor from Charlotte, N.C. "My invention design allows the unit to be used in a wide range of locations such as a backyard deck, tent, stadium, etc., or even in an emergency scenarios, such as when one is stranded in a motor vehicle during a severe winter storm."

The HARVEY BLANKET fulfills the need for a new type of electric blanket design. It is adaptable and easy to use. It improves the level of comfort for a user. It is also portable and convenient. Additionally, it could be produced in a variety of sizes, colors and designs to appeal to people of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-547. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

