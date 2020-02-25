InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Electric Hair Trimmer for Very Short Cuts (POO-486)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way to achieve a clean, short haircut without completely shaving the head," said an inventor, from Portland, Ore., "so I invented the SCALP MICRO SHAVER."

The invention provides an easier way to trim hair to very short lengths. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional electric hair trimmers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent a completely shaved head. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a man to easily maintain a very short hairstyle."

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-486, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

