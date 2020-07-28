InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Electrical Device and Box System (CCT-4442)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been in the building trade for 48 years and I thought there could be a better electrical device and box system for new construction or when rewiring existing," said an inventor, from Logan, Ohio, "so I invented the OUTLET BOX W/ NO WIRE NUTS."

The Patent Granted invention provides an improved design for electrical device and box systems. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually disconnect and reattach wires. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables outlets and other devices to be safely installed and removed without turning off power."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4442, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

