InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Electronic, Self-leveling Layout Laser (NJD-2301)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working as a steam fitter, I often use a leveling tool." Said an inventor from E. Orange, N.J. "I realized this type of tool could be modified to incorporate additional functions and make it more effective."

He developed KINGS LASER to enable workers to use one tool for both cross line plumb spot and measurements. As such, this space-saving tool eliminates the need for two separate tools, one for cross line plumb spot and another for measuring. Therefore, it saves time and effort and increases productivity. Other appealing features include its compatibility for use with standard tripods and the increased visibility it offers under bright lighting conditions. It is also versatile for both indoor and outdoor operations. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

