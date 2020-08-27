InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Float Noodle to Enhance Safety and Save Space (IPL-745)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way to use a foam noodle while floating in the lake and a more compact way to store it on my boat when not in use," said an inventor, from Bloomington, Ind., "so I invented the NOODLOGIC."

The patent-pending invention provides a float noodle that can also be used as a lifesaving device. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional swim noodle designs. As a result, it provides added fun, safety, protection and peace of mind while swimming. The invention features a versatile, durable and space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for recreational swimmers, beach-goers, boaters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be used to apply pressure for medical applications if needed.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design can be used for swimming or rescuing a swimmer in trouble."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-745, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

