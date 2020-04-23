InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Food Delivery Box for Restaurants (HKT-121)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to make food deliveries safer," said an inventor, from Ocean, N.J., "so I invented PIERRE'S SMART DELIVERY BOX."

The invention provides an improved food delivery box for restaurants and hotels. In doing so, it ensures that food is the proper temperature and it helps to prevent tampering and contamination during the delivery process. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and hotels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces worry when ordering take-out."

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

