InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Food Tray/Drink Holder for Deliveries (AAT-4540)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a delivery driver and I thought there could be a better way to carry and transport various food items and beverage cups," said an inventor, from Marietta, Ga., "so I invented the FOOD TRAY, MULTI-DRINK CARRIER. My design alleviates stress during transport, and it eliminates the need to use multiple drink holders and food trays."

The invention provides an easier way to stabilize food and beverage items during delivery. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional trays and carriers. As a result, it helps to prevent spills, messes and waste and it increases efficiency. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to carry and use so it is ideal for restaurants and food delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4540, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

