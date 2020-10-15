InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Football Helmet to Enhance Safety (HTM-9582)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved football helmet to reduce injuries associated with a player's facemask being grabbed during a practice or game," said an inventor, from Tulsa, Okla., "so I invented the SAFETY HELMET. My design enhances safety for the players."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent facemask injuries while playing football. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional football helmets. As a result, it helps to protect the head and neck and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for football players.

