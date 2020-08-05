InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Form Stubby Design for Electricians (TRO-309)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I needed a quick and easy way to prevent a conduit from filling with concrete," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FRAG."

The invention is patent pending. It provides an improved method of supporting and sealing the ends of electrical conduits in concrete forms. In doing so, it prevents concrete infiltration into the end of the conduit. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the need for time consuming cleanout and rework tasks. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for electrical and wiring contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design combines the use of two different pieces of equipment in order to facilitate the task of installing a conduit connector." The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

