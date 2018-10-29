InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Furnace/air Conditioner Filter (NWO-257)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a simple way to notify homeowners when it is time to replace a furnace or AC filter," said an inventor, from New Orleans, La., "so I invented the SMART FILTER."

The modified filter provides an effective way to indicate when a furnace/air conditioner filter needs changed. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional filters. As a result, it increases convenience and it could enhance filter function. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that HVAC filters can be replaced in a timely manner."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

