InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Gas Heater to Warm Any Space (HUN-906)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to heat a home that doesn't have a natural gas line connection," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the K C HOUSE HEATER."

The patent-pending invention enables a gas room heater to be utilized in any structure. In doing so, it offers an alternative to electric and kerosene heaters. As a result, it could enhance comfort and warmth for an interior space and it increases efficiency. The invention features a versatile and adaptable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, garages, workshops and other structures without a natural gas connection. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a unique room heater option for a home or business."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-906, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

