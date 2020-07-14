InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Gift Bag to Keep Cards Handy (OTW-408)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While opening gifts at my bridal shower, I had to search for the cards at the bottom of every gift bag," said an inventor, from Elmira, N.Y. "I thought there should be a better way to keep the card handy when opening a gift, so I invented the patent pending CARD HOLDING GIFT BAG."

The invention ensures that a card or gift card is readily accessible within a gift bag. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of digging and searching for the card within a bag. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a quick and easy way to find the card in a gift bag."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-408, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

