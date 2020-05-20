InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Glove for Stringed-Instrument Players (FED-2152)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While practice is probably still the best advice for instrumentalists to develop their musical skills, having the right equipment is important too. With this in mind, an inventor from Seattle, Wash., created an accessory for guitarists that not only helps them improve their performance but extends the life of their instrument as well.

He developed a prototype for the patent pending MUSICIANS PERFORMANCE GLOVE to enhance performance for stringed-instrument players (mostly guitarists). First of all, it prevents perspiration from the guitarist's hand from soiling or damaging the back of a guitar neck. At the same time, it keeps the guitar neck smooth, preserving the instrument's condition and value. Besides saving time, effort and expense, this innovative accessory is comfortable, lightweight and easy to use. Players will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As a guitar player, I am looking for ways to improve performance and keep my instrument in good condition," he said. "This idea makes it easier and more comfortable to hit the right notes every time with no negative effect on the guitar."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

