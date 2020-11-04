InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Golf Balls to Increase Visibility (BRK-2957)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was golfing and thought there could be a better way to follow your ball through the air and spot it on the ground," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the VISI-BALL. My design could provide added fun and it enables golfers to easily determine if they have hooked or sliced a shot."

The invention provides an easier way to see a golf ball in flight and locate it after it has landed. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional golf balls. As a result, it could help a golfer to improve his or her performance and it could help to prevent lost balls. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2957, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

