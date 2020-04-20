Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Greeting System for Stores and Businesses (ALL-1966)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and efficient way to welcome customers into a store," said an inventor, from Lawrenceville, Ga., "so I invented the DOOR-ACTIVATED AUTO GREETING."

The invention provides an effective greeting system for retail stores and other businesses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to human greeters. It also could help to prevent individuals from bringing weapons into a business. As a result, it could provide added safety, security and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for retail stores and other businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design protects customers and workers while also providing a friendly greeting."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1966, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

