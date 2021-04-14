InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Grill to Enhance Safety (AUP-1285)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to enjoy grilling without the fire hazard," said an inventor, from Waco, Texas, "so I invented the SP GRILL. My design enables you to safely grill in outdoor areas that do not permit a flame."

The invention provides a convenient way to grill outdoors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using charcoal or propane as a heat source. As a result, it enhances safety and it increases efficiency. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1285, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

