InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Gun Holster for Vehicles (SKC-579)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to access your weapon in the car during an emergency," said an inventor, from Orange Grove, Texas, "so I invented the V.O.C. HOLSTER (VEHICLE OPEN CARRY)."

The invention provides a new type of hand gun holster for the vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that a gun can be quickly accessed if needed. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to reduce response times. The invention features a simple and adaptable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of semiautomatic and revolver hand guns. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and it enables you to protect yourself."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-579, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

