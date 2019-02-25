InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hanging File Folder (NJD-1870)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to label and organize hanging file folders at work," said an inventor, from W Long Branch, N.J., "so I invented the FILE FOLDER PRO."

The invention provides an improved way to label or locate hanging file folders. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional labeling methods. As a result, it enhances organization and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily find a specific hanging file folder."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1870, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

