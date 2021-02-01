InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hardhat to Increase Communication (OCM-1446)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to increase communication and safety on a jobsite," said an inventor, from Hermosa, Calif., "so I invented the VOICE. My design eliminates the need for workers to yell or run across the jobsite to communicate."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hardhat to increase communication while working. In doing so, it enables workers to quickly and clearly communicate with each other. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the construction industry and trade workers who wear hardhats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1446, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

