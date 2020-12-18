InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Head for Auger Type Drain Cleaners (NJD-2258)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to locate a blockage or monitor the progress of a drain cleaning job," said an inventor, from Howell, N.J., "so I invented the SEE IT CLEAR. My design also enables you to easily spot problems such as cracks, holes and roots."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved head design for an auger type drain cleaner. In doing so, it offers an effective way to locate breaks and related issues. It also enables the user to easily check the progress of the work and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

