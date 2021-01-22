InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Heating Pad to Relieve Menstrual Cramps (MTN-3476)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Using a traditional heating pad during my period was uncomfortable and it limited my mobility," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better way to alleviate cramps and pain, so I invented the HOT PANTS. My design could also be used after surgery, when experiencing gas or back pain and during menopause."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to relieve the pain associated with menstrual cramps. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using traditional heating pads. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it enables the user to move freely. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3476, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

