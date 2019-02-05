InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Insect Trap (POO-463)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Beaverton, Org., wanted to create a simple and easy way to eradicate annoying insects, so they invented THE ILLUMA TRAP.

The invention provides an effective way to trap and dispose of flying insects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bug traps, chemical pesticides, etc. As a result, it could help to prevent messes and annoyances associated with insects. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and camping enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a safe and mess-free way to deal with insects."

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-463, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

