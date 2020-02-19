InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Intercom System (CLT-740)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Maxton, N.C., has developed the EASY OPEN DOOR ASSISTANT, a modified electronic intercom system. It enables homeowners to see and hear a person before granting them access.

"My mother was a stroke victim, and getting to the door to see who was there was a very daunting task for her. My invention makes this easier," said the inventor. The EASY OPEN DOOR ASSISTANT improves the level of information and communication an intercom provides. It allows individuals to more effectively screen individuals at the door, in turn, providing a much greater level of security. It also reduces the risk of missing visits from friends, important deliveries, etc. This system offers a handheld, automatic, wireless design that is adaptable for use in most typical homes. Finally, this system is ideal for any homeowners, but especially homebound individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CLT-740, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

