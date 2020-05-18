InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Jacket for Carrying a Variety of Items (BRK-2740)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way for students to carry school supplies and stay warm," said an inventor, from Troy, Ala., "so I invented the BAIN JACKET."

The invention provides an effective way to carry a variety of items while wearing a jacket. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional jackets and outerwear. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it could help to prevent a lost or misplaced backpack or bag. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for students, outdoor enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the hands remain free and it eliminates the need to carry a bulky backpack."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2740, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

