InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Lat Pulldown Bar (SDB-1598)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special-shaped, weightlifting lat pulldown bar that would allow the user to better workout the upper body," said an inventor, from Murrieta, Calif., "so I invented the COBRA ELITE FRAME. My design ensures proper posture to increase health and prevent injuries."

The invention provides an improved lat pulldown bar for increased workout extension. In doing so, it allows for correct upright posture. It also helps to prevent potential damage to the rotator cuffs and it increases range and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for weightlifters and gyms.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1598, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp