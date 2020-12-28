InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Lawn Mower to Save Time & Effort (MTK-134)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a fast and easy way for anyone to cut the grass without walking all over the lawn," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the HANDLE CUT. My design saves time and energy and it could increase comfort when cutting the grass."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to extend cutting range from one location when using a push lawn mower. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional lawn mowers. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enables the user to remain in one local area while cutting grass. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTK-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

