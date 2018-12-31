InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Litter Box (CBA-3555)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way for all ages of cat owners to clean the litter box," said an inventor, from Greenville, S.C., "so I invented CAT POOP ON HIGH."

The invention provides an effective way to clean and maintain a cat's litter box. In doing so, it will change how we handle cat waste since the first domesticated cat. As a result, it provides added convenience and peace of mind for cat owners. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a great alternative to cleaning a litter box on the floor."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3555, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

