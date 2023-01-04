InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Lumbar Pillow (OSK-338)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a lumbar pillow that would provide a higher level of comfort and support for individuals, particularly those with back pain," said an inventor, from Taylor, Miss., "so I invented the HAMILTON LUMBAR PILLOW. My design enables you to adjust the pressure and firmness as desired to relieve pain and discomfort."

The invention provides an improved design for a lumbar pillow. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pillows. As a result, it increases support for the back and it enhances comfort. The invention features an ergonomic and therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population and individuals who experience back pain. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-338, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

