InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Mattress for Sleeping on the Stomach (MTN-3398)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to accommodate your feet when sleeping on your stomach," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the KINGDOM REST. My design eliminates the need to turn your feet outward or curl your toes when sleeping on your stomach."

The invention provides an improved mattress to enhance comfort when sleeping on the stomach. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional mattress designs. As a result, it helps to reduce discomfort and pain due to tension in the feet and potentially many other ways in order to provide a more restful night's sleep. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations which could target different parts of the body in order to relieve disrupting pain during sleep.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3398, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

