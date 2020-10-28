InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Medical Table to Enhance Comfort (SVH-149)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a chiropractic assistant and I thought there could be a better way to accommodate a female patient's breasts when she is positioned face down on the table," said an inventor, from Savannah, Ga., "so I invented THE MEDICAL B'S TABLE. My design helps to prevent uncomfortable pressure on the breasts during an appointment."

The invention provides added comfort for patients and clients when lying face down. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional examination, massage or chiropractic tables. As a result, it helps to prevent pressure on a woman's breasts and it could enhance relaxation during a procedure or session. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical practices, massage therapy studios, hospitals and clinics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

