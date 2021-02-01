InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Mop Bucket to Prevent Tipping (OCM-1310)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a janitor and I needed a way to prevent my bucket from tipping when wringing out the mop," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Calif., "so I invented the ANTI-TIP BUCKET. My design offers an improved alternative to struggling with traditional mop buckets."

The invention prevents the bucket from tipping during a wringing task. In doing so, it could help to reduce messes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and leverage. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial janitors and general maintenance personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1310, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

