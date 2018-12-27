InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Mouse Trap (AVZ-1782)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to trap mice in the barn, garage and other locations," said an inventor, from Penrose, Colo., "so I invented the OUTDOOR BARN MOUSE TRAP."

The invention provides an effective way to trap mice and rats. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional mouse traps and pest control supplies. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for residential and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily trap multiple rodents."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1782, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

