InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Nail Clippers (LUV-125)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was having a hard time holding the clippers when trimming my nails," said an inventor, from Poseyville, Ind., "so I invented the RING CLIPPERS."

Through an enhanced grip and better control, the invention provides a way to effectively, comfortably, and safely cut fingernails and toenails. The resulting firm grip prevents a person's fingers from slipping while trimming nails. The improved grip also allows the clippers to be better maneuvered to all cutting angles, minimizing the potential for injury.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design makes it easier for even people with dexterity problems to comfortably cut fingernails and toenails from all angles."

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

