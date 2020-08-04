InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Nail Gun for Vinyl Siding (SUU-628)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of nailing vinyl siding by hand and thought there could be a faster way," said an inventor, from Chatham, Ill., "so I invented the VINYL SIDING SPACER."

The invention provides an improved nail gun for vinyl siding work. In doing so, it ensures that nails are driven to the proper depth. As a result, it could increase accuracy and efficiency and it eliminates the need to manually drive nails or use traditional spacers. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design speeds up the process when installing vinyl siding."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-628, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

