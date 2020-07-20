InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Necktie for a More Polished Appearance (NMJ-512)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was wearing a tie and thought there could be a simple way to enhance its appearance," said an inventor, from Pegram, Tenn., "so I invented the SMART TIE."

The invention ensures that all the stripes on a tie are displayed in the same direction. In doing so, it provides a more polished and professional appearance. As a result, it could enhance style and it offers an alternative to traditional necktie designs. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear ties. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents the stripes on the knot from going in the opposite direction than the rest of the tie."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-512, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

