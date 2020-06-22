InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Nightlight to Increase Comfort (BGF-2419)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and simple way to personalize your child's nightlight to help them feel safe and loved at night," said an inventor, from Auburn, Mich., "so I invented the LOVING HEARTS NIGHTLIGHT."

The invention provides a unique nightlight design for a child's room. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional nightlights. As a result, it provides added comfort and peace of mind and it could help to alleviate a child's fear of the dark and separation anxiety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide calm and positive feelings while falling asleep."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

