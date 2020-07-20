InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified P-trap Design for Sink Drains (LGI-2891)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a plumber for 20 years and thought there could be a better way to clean out the bottom of a P-trap," said an inventor, from Woodhaven, N.Y., "so I invented the RIVER FLOW TRAP BY ENGLISH."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved trap design for sinks. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traps with bottom mounted cleanouts. As a result, it increases accessibility and it could help to reduce messes when using a snake. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases control when snaking and it helps to prevent hassles and messes."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2891, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

