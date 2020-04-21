InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging for Cereal, Crackers & Chips (CBA-3640)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to keep your favorite cereals, crackers and chips fresh," said an inventor, from Summerville, S.C., "so I invented the SEAL-IT."

The invention provides an improved way to package cereal, crackers, chips, etc. In doing so, it enables the plastic bag to be easily resealed. As a result, it ensures that food items stay fresh and appetizing for a longer time period and it could help to prevent spills and waste. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for manufacturers of cereal, snack foods, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent ripped bags and stale food."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3640, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

