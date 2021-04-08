InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging for Snack Chips in Cans (PHO-2809)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and sanitary way to extract potato chips from a canister," said an inventor, from Apache Junction, Ariz., "so I invented the MYSTERY BAG. My design helps to prevent chip spills, breakage and waste associated with tipping the can."

The invention provides an easier way to access and dispense potato chips packaged in a can. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reach down into the can or dump the contents. As a result, it reduces hassles and messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2809, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

