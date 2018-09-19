InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Paddle for Balayage Highlights (OCC-1366)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a hair stylist who specializes in balayage hair styles, I was looking for a more efficient way to separate and highlight hair," said an inventor from Costa Mesa, Calif. "Dissatisfied with using a traditional paddle, I came up with an improved version that frees both hands and makes the task easier."

He developed A PERFECT SURFACE BY BALAYAGE to save time and effort when highlighting hair balayage style. The design frees both hands to work comfortably. It offers an efficient alternative to traditional hair paddles. The unit eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, it is designed for ease of use and producible in different sizes and styles.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1366, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

