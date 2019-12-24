InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pair of Glasses with Illumination (SFO-646)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Livermore, Calif., has developed the patent pending LITE-UPS, a modified pair of glasses that incorporate a light for increased illumination. It is a convenient way for millions of people to have hands-free light at their fingertips. If you have ever desired convenient hands-free light while reading, camping, looking through drawers and cabinets, doing hobbies or chores, LITE-UPS might be the perfect solution.

"A dream I had inspired me to develop my idea. I wear reading glasses and constantly wish I had more light," said the inventor.

The LITE-UPS combine hands-free light with a pair of prescription eyeglasses, reading glasses and/or safety glasses. It is producible in a wide variety of colors and styles. The invention is a perfect combination that millions will wonder why they didn't think of the idea first.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-646, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

