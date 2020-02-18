InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Paper Towel Holder for Outdoor Events (AVZ-1860)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to keep a roll of paper towels intact while camping, barbecuing or tailgating," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the patent pending ULTIMATE DISPENSER."

The invention provides an effective way to utilize a roll of paper towels during outdoor events. In doing so, it helps to prevent a roll from unraveling or rolling away during strong winds. As a result, it increases convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, campers and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent paper towel waste at outdoor events."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1860, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

