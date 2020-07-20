InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pepper Spray to Help Identify Assailants (MTN-3416)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to protect against attackers," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the GOT' EM."

The invention provides an effective way to incapacitate an assailant. It also ensures that the perpetrator is easier to identify for police. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind and it offers an alternative to traditional pepper spray and personal security products. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could assist police in identifying and convicting an attacker."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

