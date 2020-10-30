InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pick for Guitarists (OTW-349)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special guitar pick to improve the tone and resonance from a guitar's strings," said an inventor, from Huntsville, Texas, "so I invented the WOODY. My design could provide a fuller, richer and warmer sound."

The invention provides a unique new pick for guitarists and stringed instrument players. In doing so, it offers a distinct and attractive alternative to traditional picks. As a result, it enhances the tone of a guitar and it could increase style. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for guitarists and musicians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-349, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

