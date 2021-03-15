InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pickup Truck to Enhance Hauling Capabilities (KXX-267)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to haul a large load with my pickup and without the hassle of renting a flatbed truck," said an inventor, from Oak Ridge, Tenn., "so I invented the BRIELLA TRUCK BEDS. My design greatly expands the hauling capabilities of a pickup truck."

The invention provides an effective way to convert a pickup truck into a flatbed. In doing so, it enhances cargo space. As a result, it eliminates the need to squeeze a wide and bulky load into the back of a pickup and it eliminates the need to make extra trips. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck owners, contractors, trade workers, farmers and others who need hauling flexibility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

