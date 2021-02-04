InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow for Elevated Sleeping (LAX-1225)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had medical issues that required me to sleep in an elevated position," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the ELEVATED PILLOW. My design enables you to sleep comfortably without the hassle of stacking pillows."

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to sleep in an elevated position. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stack multiple pillows. As a result, it enhances comfort and support and it could provide a more restful sleep. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

