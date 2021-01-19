InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow to Enhance Comfort and Support (CBA-3922)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to sleep without ruining my hairstyle," said an inventor, from Ladson, S.C., "so I invented the COMFORT ZONE SYSTEM. My design could also enhance sleep quality for individuals who have to sleep in an elevated position."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support the head and protect a hairstyle while sleeping. It also enables the user to comfortably sleep in an elevated position. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional pillows and it could contribute to a better night's sleep. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3922, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

